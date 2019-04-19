Cleveland Rapper Q-Money Arrested On Murder Charge

Up and coming Cleveland rapper Q-Money has been arrested for the murder of a rival rapper.

Cleveland.com is reporting that after a few days on the lam, 23-year-old Qamar Williams was apprehended today (April 19) by authorities for the shooting of a 26-year-old man in Dekalb County, GA on Monday. According to reports, the shooting occurred at 8:30am Monday at a Decatur home.

A man who lived in the home told police he heard a gunshot, grabbed his gun and ran downstairs, the police report says.

He told police that he saw Williams with a gun in his hand standing over the 24-year-old man’s body, police reports say. He asked Williams what happened and Williams only stuttered “I” several times, according to police reports.

The 24-year-old man ran upstairs and woke up a 23-year-old roommate, telling him that “Q had done something,” police reports say.

The two men then ran downstairs to Q-Money about what had happened and eventually took his gun away from him before forcing him out of the house and locking the door.

Officers reported finding the 24-year-old man face down in the living room near several fired bullet casings and two guns in the kitchen.

The 23-year-old man told police that the 24-year-old man who was killed is his cousin and had been living at his home for about three or four days, police reports say.

The police report also says that the home was equipped with working surveillance cameras.

While Q-Money isn’t exactly a household name he did accumulate more than 8.5 million views on Youtube for his cut “Work” and was ultimately signed to a record deal with Warner Bros. and Thing It’s A Game Records. Now, all that hard work seems to have gone down the drain for one asinine decision.

We must do better in life with our blessings, y’all.

