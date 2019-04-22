The Game’s Music Royalties Safe From Sexual Assault Accuser…For Now

The Game was in danger of having his royalties seized by the woman who accused him of sexual assault and won a $7 million judgment against him that she claims went unpaid. The West Coast rapper can breathe somewhat easier, this after it was reported that a judge won’t order him to hand over his royalties.

The Blast reports:

The judge said the motion was improperly filed and there is no real emergency. He notes Rainey could seize the royalties in the future but not at this moment.

She recently asked for a judge to assign all rights, title and royalties in any money or payments, explaining he is releasing “Born to Rap” later this year.

Rainey said he still owes her $7,254,123.18 on the judgment she won and wants all his royalties to be paid to her until the debt is settled.

Priscilla Rainey was a contestant on The Game’s VH1 reality show “She’s Got Game.” In her 2015 lawsuit, she claimed that during production the rapper sexually assaulted her by forcefully reaching his hand inside her dress to rub her bare vagina and buttocks.

The Game has not made any public remarks about the latest developments of the case.

