Wiz Khalifa “Taylor,” Metro Boomin & Gunna “Space Cadet” & More | Daily Visuals 4.22.19

Stoners rejoiced this past weekend as not only did the 4/20 “holiday” land on a Saturday, but they also got something to burn to when Wiz Khalifa dropped his latest project Fly Times Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young to coincide with the celebratory day.

In support of his new project the Taylor Gang H.N.I.C. dropped a visual for “Taylor” where the rap game’s first MMA MC relaxes in a hot tub with a hottie while stimulating his mind with some KK.

Metro Boomin and Gunna meanwhile get ready to blast off into space in their own way and find themselves surrounded by government officials in their clip to “Space Cadet.” Isn’t that the same tunnel where Puff and Ma$e shot “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems”?

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Kodak Black, Mya, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA – “TAYLOR”

METRO BOOMIN & GUNNA – “SPACE CADET”

KODAK BLACK – “EXPEDITIOUSLY”

MYA – “DOWN”

COLOR THE ARTIST FT. MISFIT & MASKERADE – “LOST ONES”

OTF IKEY – “DEAD BODIES”

FMB DZ – “LOYALTY”

LEVEN KALI FT. SYD – “DO U WRONG”

SAMMIE – “FACE TO FACE”

PARADISE FONTAINE – “RODMAN”