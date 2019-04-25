Ex-NBA Guard Sebastian Telfair Convicted In Gun Case, Facing 15 Years

Sebastian Telfair just took the biggest L of his career. The high school star and former NBA players has been convicted on gun charges, and is facing 15 years in prison.
Telfair was busted in June 2017 with several firearms after a traffic stop. Actually, he was already stopped because he and another man were in an illegally parked car.
TMZ Sports reports that a jury found Telfair guilty of felony criminal possession of a weapon, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years. Telfair returns to court in June for sentencing.
The trial itself was loaded with struggle, with Telfair’s estranged wife and mistress testifying, and not in his favor.
