New ‘Call of Duty:Black Ops 4’ Season Operation Spectre Rising Detailed, Arrives Tomorrow

April 30th is the day when Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 next season titled Operation Spectre Rising will launch and its offering a bevy of new updates in all areas of the game.

Operation Spectre Rising follows the release of the Alcatraz map that came earlier in the month. Players will see the return of the favorite sword-wielding specialist Spectre from Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 who will be available in both multiplayer modes and Blackout. In addition to the new specialist, fans of the game can look forward to new maps, characters, weapons, outfits personalization items, game modes, and Blackout updates.

The new maps coming to Black Ops 4 include Masquerade, Artifact, and WMD. On top of that Blackout’s world changes and becomes Wetworks undergoing a drastic transformation when a dam is destroyed flooding the Firing Range, Cargo, and Factory with water. As mentioned above new characters will also be available for use in the game. The trailer shows of old Frank Woods, Sarah Hall from Black Ops 3, Blackjack, and Sergei Kozin in action.

Multiplayer will also see an update with a new mode called Bounty Hunter as the well the return of Gauntlet and Prop Hunt modes. As far as weapons, players can look forward to using the new Ballistic Knife, Tigershark LMG and a new melee weapon for up close and personal situations called the Nifo’oti Club as well as weapon charms and camo skins.

Operation Spectre Rising injects new energy into Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 tomorrow to see all of the updates coming in action check out the trailer below.

Photo: Activision/Treyarch