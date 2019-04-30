50 “Fofty” Cent & Randall Emmett’s Million-Dollar Beef Comes To An End

Just when we thought we’d be getting a lot more hilarious memes from Young Fofty AKA 50 Cent, it appears his blistering beef with Randall Emmett is coming to an end. The Power producer apparently owed the artist born Curtis Jackson a cool million and paid it off according to Fif.

Page Six breaks it down:

He posted a screenshot of his conversation with Randell (Emmett’s name is misspelled in 50 Cent’s phone), which began the “Please fifty no more” memes. He then added that Emmett apologized, but called him “fofty” instead of his actual name. He shockingly alleged in the texts that Emmett “owed me a million dollar over 6 years [sic].” In the caption of another photo, he said that Emmett paid him $250,000 of the money.

The rapper even posted a photo that Emmett seemingly sent him of himself getting testing done at a hospital as their feud worsened. Bravo superfan Chrissy Teigen even got involved at that point, writing: “I never ever want 50 cent to be mad at me. Please love me, fifty.”

According to 50 Cent’s rep, Emmett eventually paid the rapper the amount he says he was owed on Monday, and it appears that their feud may be coming to an end as 50 Cent is starting to delete posts from the weekend.

“Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson AKA Fofty has confirmed that the 1 Million Dollars debt owed has been paid in full,” the rep told us.

The lesson here is don’t cross Fofty when it comes to his coins. Never.

Photo: Getty