The Blueprint: Jay-Z Wore A $2.5 Million Watch To B-Sides Show [Photos]

JAY-Z continues to show that his wealth is in another stratosphere. The Roc Nation maestro recently sported a timepiece valued at a small private island.

As reported by Complex, Hov put on for the culture in a major way at his recent B-Sides show at Webster Hall. The second installment of this specially curated set found Jigga performing some of his greatest album cuts and hood classics. As with most of his high profile concerts there were surprises in the works. Not only did Nas join him for “Success” but he also brought out Jim Jones and Cam’ron for a very rare performance of “Welcome to New York City”.

Aside from spitting a freestyle dedicated to the late great Nipsey Hussle, there was also another of point of difference to the live show. On his left wrist was a one of one Richard Mille watch that costs $2.5 million dollars. He referenced it during a separate acapella saying “I should get a [sic] for words that unify / Black and brown youth to shoot through the sky / Blueprint on my wrist cost 2.5/Only thing that flips the script between you and I.”

The timepiece in question was a custom build crafted by his personal jeweler Alex Todd. His blue Richard Mille 56 features a sapphire case that took over 3,000 hours to create. Aptly titled “The Blueprint” the wristwatch is the most expensive Richard Mille to be ever created.

Carter has long been a fan of the brand with his earliest mentions of RM’s dating back to the Watch The Throne era (“Gotta Have It”). Watch flexing just got much more difficult.

Photo: Getty