Chicago Singer Tink Drops New Mixtape ‘Voicemails’

Fans haven’t received a full project from Tink since 2016, but the Chicago singer is back with a brand new mixtape for your listening pleasure. Voicemails is 12 tracks long and feature-free, besides a single appearance from Dej Loaf.

Hitting Instagram to thank everyone who’s been supporting the new tape, she tells fans her collab with the Detroit rapper is a vibe and says she’s been playing her own song “Ride It” repeatedly…

Stream Voicemails below and let us know if you think Tink did her thing. Just a reminder that she left Timbaland’s label last year, so your girl is an independent artist now.

Photo: Getty