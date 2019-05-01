Hulu! & Marvel Team Up For ‘Ghost Rider’ & ‘Helstorm’ Series

Now that Netflix has decided to purge Marvel shows off of it’s streaming service they’ve opened up the door for Hulu! to get stronger by adding their own Marvel superhero series and they’re getting ready to ride that wave.

According to Deadline Hulu and Marvel are moving forward with two new live-action series based on Ghost Rider and Helstorm. Word?

While Ghost Rider has seen some big screen action courtesy of Nicholas Cage’s failed rendition of Johnny Blaze and then again on television as Robbie Reyes, fans will be excited to see how Hulu reinvents the Spirit of Vengeance going forward. Helstorm meanwhile will be seeing his first live-action depiction and we’re curious to see how it plays out.

In Helstrom, Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills. Marvel’sHelstrom is executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski, who will serve as showrunner and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb.

It’s almost certain that these two characters will eventually crossover and maybe create a new duo series. Either way we’re excited about the possibilities and can’t wait for 2020 to get here so we can see what adventures these two anti-heroes get into.

—

Photo: Marvel