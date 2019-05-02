Kurtis Blow’s Heart Surgery Was A “Tremendous” Success: “To God Be The Glory!!!!”

We’ve got some good news. Living legend Kurtis Blow underwent heart surgery this week and the procedure was a success.

Sharing his news via Instagram, he wrote “Hello my family and friends. The surgery was a tremendous success – Praise God!! Thank you everyone for your prayers and well wishes!!! Wow!!! I am so humbled by all the love!!!! To God be the Glory!!!! God Bless you all!!!!”

Before announcing that all is well, Blow told his followers that he was at the UCLA Medical Center preparing for aortic artery repair. He was in good spirits and had faith that his doctor would come through. It looks like his unwavering positivity helped him through — and it’s a miracle because he’s been suffering from heart problems for a long time now.

