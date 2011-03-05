American Talent Agency Refutes Akon’s $75 K Lawsuit & Claims Of Booking Shows Without His Consent

American Talent Agency has issued a statement refuting Akon’s claims in a lawsuit that the company booked shows without the crooner’s consent and pocketed hundreds-of-thousands of dollars of performance deposit fees.

As previously reported, Akon was suing for $750-thousand.

American Talent Agency has fired back and released the following statement:

American Talent Agency was instrumental in building Akon’s international brand over their four year long relationship with him, including lucrative cellular company launches in Uganda and Guinea, The MTV Africa Music Awards in Kenya and a performance in Dubai, which was Akon’s highest paid performance to date.

Akon’s accusations of failure to pay earned performance fees and bookings of unapproved appearances and performances are untrue. Furthermore, the accusations that American Talent Agency continued to book Akon post termination in September 2010 are at odds with the fact that Akon willingly performed on the SummerBeatz Festival in Australia in November 2010, a booking secured through American Talent Agency.

In actuality, there are many performances for which Akon and Kon Live Touring Inc. owe American Talent Agency several thousands dollars in fees for dates booked by American Talent Agency and also several thousands of dollars for costs in connection with performances booked by American Talent Agency for which Akon unilaterally canceled or failed to appear, which American Talent Agency has had to absorb on behalf of Akon and Kon Live Touring Inc.

American Talent Agency does not think it appropriate to discuss in the press the financial numbers submitted by Akon in his claims, but vehemently deny the allegations set forth by Akon. American Talent Agency will vigorously defend the allegations made against them and will be bringing claims against Kon Live Touring Inc. and Akon individually.

I guess its up for the courts to decide now.







