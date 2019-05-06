Wu-Tang Clan Has A District Named After Them In Staten Island

25 years ago 9 young men from the rugged lands of Shaolin set out to make a name for themselves in the rap game and not only did they go on to become Hip-Hop icons, but now they’ve been immortalized in their hometown of Staten Island.

Today (May 5) the Wu-Tang Clan were bestowed the honor of having the intersection of Targee St. and Vanderbilt Av. in Staten Island named after them and have it officially being dubbed The Wu-Tang Clan District. With Ghost Face Killah, Raekwon the Chef and Inspectah Deck amongst other Wu members as the guests of honor, the ceremony was attended by a gang of Killer Bee fans who chanted “Wu-Tang!” as the street sign was being unveiled for the first time.

“It’s like a dream right now,” Ghost said at the ceremony. “Twenty-five years later to come back and to have district, a block named after your crew, it’s like, yo, it’s unbelievable. First of all, people don’t get to make it 25 years later. But coming from Staten Island, I wanna tell y’all anything is possible. I never saw this day coming. I knew that we were some ill MCs, but I didn’t know it would take it this far.”

But y’all did, Ghost. Y’all did.

Check out some posts of the ceremony below and never forget that Wu-Tang is for the children.