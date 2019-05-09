I Believe I Can’t Read: R. Kelly’s Lawyers Say Singer Ignored Lawsuit Because He Couldn’t Read Docs

R. Kelly is currently in the legal fight of his life but he might have given himself a lifeline by way of him being unable to read. The R&B singer’s lawyers say Kelly ignored a sexual assault lawsuit matter because he was unable to read the documents.

Page Six reports:

R. Kelly spent much of Wednesday in court, with his lawyer explaining to one judge that the singer didn’t respond to a lawsuit brought by one of his sexual abuse accusers because he is illiterate and with Kelly paying $62,000 in back child support during a second hearing.

At the first hearing, Judge Moira Johnson vacated a default judgment she made against Kelly after the singer failed to respond to a lawsuit brought by one of the four women he’s charged with sexually abusing. Johnson reinstated the lawsuit after one of Kelly’s attorneys explained that the singer was in jail when he was served with the lawsuit documents and that Kelly didn’t respond because he can’t read.

Kelly still has to face his accuser’s lawsuit claims, to which he has already pleaded not guilty.

—

Photo: Getty