Common is one of the very few rappers from the golden era of Hip-Hop who’s still managed to remain relevant in the culture via music, film, and now literature. Recently the Chicago artist dropped a book dubbed Let Love Have The Last Word and today (May 9) he took his book tour to The Breakfast Club to speak on his personal memoire and open up about some shocking revelations that are featured in it.

Opening up about being sexually abused as a child to the relationship advice he got from our favorite First Lady in Presidential history, Common uses his time in the morning to drop gems about forgiveness, fatherhood, and love.

Here are the 6 things we learned from Common on The Breakfast Club.

1. Child Abuse

Common shocked everyone when he revealed that he had been sexually molested as a child and though says he didn’t actually remember it, it came to the surface when he began filming a movie that dealt with the subject. He says that he doesn’t know what happened to the person who violated him but does say he’s forgiven the man who did it.

