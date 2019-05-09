The Final Betrayal: Starz Announces 6th Season Of ‘Power’ Is Its Last, Sort Of

The final betrayal is about to go down. Today (May 9), Starz announced that its hit drama Power‘s forthcoming sixth season will be its last, sort of.

The new season will get an extended 15-episode run and will premiere on Sunday, August 25.

“We will follow some of your beloved ‘Power’ characters beyond the scope of the initial series,” said Courtney A. Kemp, Power’s creator and Executive Producer via a press release. “But we will play with your expectations of which characters, where, and the master timeline of it all, creating a ‘Power’ universe as unpredictable as the original.”

That means a number of spin-offs are on deck, as has previously been hinted by 50 Cent, who will make his directorial debut with the new season’s third episode.

“The last 5 seasons of ‘Power’ have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans. We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the ‘Power’ brand,” said 50, who is also an executive producer, via a press release. “I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show.”

Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Rotimi, Alani “La La” Anthony, Jerry Ferrara, Larenz Tate and more are all back as regulars.

Photo: Starz