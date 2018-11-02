50 Cent Teases New ‘Power’ Prequel Set In South Jamaica, Queens

50 Cent hit Instagram with great news for Power fans. ICYMI, the rapper signed a $150 million management contract with Starz through his G-Unit Film and Television company last month.

As a part of the deal, he’ll develop three new series—Black Family Mafia, Vanguard, and it looks like the third will be a Power prequel.

In a photo he posted on IG this week, 50 is seen sitting on a throwback police car. He captioned the pic, “My Power spin off is so crazy I’m doing the prequel. Wait till you see this sh*t, TGE influence (The Golden Era) Southside we outside 1988. 💣Boom.”

As excited as fans of the show probably are, we know Fiddy is over the moon. Clearly, he has way too much fun on set:

Photo: WENN