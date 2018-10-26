50 Cent Allegedly Buys 200 Front Row Ja Rule Tickets So Venue Can Be Empty, Twitter Reacts

If anything in Hip-Hop has remained true over the years, it’s that nobody is ever going to win the petty war with 50 Cent. After promoting his rival Ja Rule‘s concert by screen capping a Groupon offering, the G-Unit mogul allegedly bought 200 tickets to the concert just so the stands could be empty.

Earlier today (Oct. 26), Fif posted the image to his nearly 21 million followers of the concert writing in the caption, “People think I’m mean so go see this. $15 bucks.”

Obviously, it wasn’t as benevolent an act as it seems as @50Cent_daily notes in a tweet of an image of the post with 50 writing, “I just bought 200 seats in the front so they can be empty LOL.”

50 Cent still slapping Ja Rule😂😭😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dpIaaXy2em — 50 Cent Daily (@50cent_daily) October 26, 2018

Ja Rule is slated to rock the stages of Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas on November 9 according to the Groupon ad. No word yet if 50 Cent actually copped the haul of tickets. Fif also took a swipe at Ashanti lately after a concert she was slated to perform at sold a limited amount of tickets.

The reactions on Twitter have been bubbling all day and we’ve collected some of the better ones. Check them out below.

—

Photo: Getty