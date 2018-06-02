Ja Rule Calls His Diss Of 50 Cent “Most Disrespectful” Of All Time, Fif Claps Back

In the midst of the epic feud between Drake and Pusha T, Ja Rule decided to remind everyone why he’s one with the struggle. After calling his “Loose Change” diss track against 50 Cent the “most disrespectful of all time,” Fif clapped back as you only he can.

“Drake, Push ima let y’all finish but “Loose Change” was one of the most disrespectful diss records of ALL TIME…,” Ja Rule tweeted Thursday (May 31) morning, igniting a flurry of responses.

Despite how one feels about Ja Rule’s salvo against his fellow Queens rival, he had to know that stirring the hornet’s nest could most likely not end in his favor.

“Yo look at this,this nigga still think he in lt.look at me fool, I’m the reason you driving a Uber you bum ass nigga. LMAO get the strap,” Fif responded via Instagram with a photo of Ja Rule’s tweet.

Overall, it appears that Ja Rule isn’t really studying 50 Cent’s responses and even kept the pressure up but took some clowning from fans on the chin just the same.

Drake, Push ima let y’all finish but “Loose Change” was one of the most disrespectful diss records of ALL TIME… 😩😂🤣😭🐐 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) May 31, 2018

The CHAMP is here!!! 😂🤣😭 https://t.co/xW5Rt7AeYR — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) June 1, 2018

—

Photo: Getty