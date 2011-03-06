Chris Brown Raps With Wiz Khalifa On New Track “Bomb” [Audio]

Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa “Bomb”





Chris Brown is back to trying his hand at rapping, this time on his new single “Bomb.”

The singer, who previously showed off his rapping skills on “Look At Me Now” featuring Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes, is teaming up with the Taylor Gang head for the latest track off his F.A.M.E. album.

On it, Breezy spits for the ladies,

“Oh me oh my/ body like a monster/Let me get inside/ Ya booty Imma conquer/Question bout my size/I give you the answer/Girl you got that good-good, I already know/Tell it by your size/I know you a dancer/ Rain derriere I’mma call you Prancer…”



Check out Chris and Wiz Khalifa on “Bomb” below.