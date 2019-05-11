Black Lawyer Clarifies Kim Kardashian’s Role In Prison Reform Efforts

Kim Kardashian has gained heavy amounts of praise for her efforts in prison reform and the lowering of excessive sentences. However, while media outlets have given credit to the social media star, it should be noted that the effort is deeply supported and operated by a pair of Black women lawyers, one of whom says Kardashian is more than just a celebrity face.

Kim’s attorney, Brittany K. Barnett, joined us on “TMZ Live” and talked about the people working behind-the-scenes to free prisoners who feel like their hard work is being overlooked by Kim’s association with prison reform. Brittany says the blame is not on Kim … it’s on the media.

As we’ve reported … Kim is footing the bill while Barnett and lawyer MiAngel Cody of The Decarceration Collective lay the groundwork to free prisoners who received Draconian sentences for drug offenses. Together, their 90 Days of Freedom campaign has freed 17 men and women over the past few months, reuniting them with their families after years behind bars.

Brittany — who also believes the media has unfairly made it look like Kim is shouldering the effort — tells us there’s been a lot of grousing within many of the advocacy groups … she says lots of folks believe the media is placing too big a focus on Kim just because she’s a celeb, and they feel the media is overlooking their efforts which have spanned decades.

The blowback against Kim was big enough for Brittany and MiAngel to address it on social media … saying, “we are two Black women lawyers … we do this for the CULTURE, the CAUSE, and the CODE.” But, in our convo, Brittany says they are 3 women working together, Kim included.

