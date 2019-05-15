CLOSE
HomeNews

Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Vows To Fight Family For Custody

The sister of the late rapper wants the daughter to remain with her brother's side of the family.

Leave a comment
Nipsey Hussle Performs At The Warfield

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

The mother of Nipsey Hussles daughter is embroiled in a custody battle with the family of the slain rapper. Hussle’s sister, Samantha Smith, believes the girl is better off with her brother’s side of the family, but mother Tanisha Foster vows to do what she must to regain custody of her child.

The Blast reports:

Nipsey Hussle‘s baby mama has arrived to court to battle it out with his family and make sure she will have custody of her 10-year-old daughter.

Tanisha Foster just showed up to court in Los Angeles and we’re told she will make it clear to the judge she wants to see her daughter, Emani.

Tanisha is also going to bring up the fact that she has joint custody of Emani, as was awarded years back when she entered into a custody order with Nipsey.

Along with custody, we’re told Tanisha will be filing for child support and wants the financial assistance to come from Nipsey’s estate.

Outside the courtroom, Foster told the outlet that she’s willing to do whatever is necessary to retain primary custody of her child.

Photo: Getty

custody , custody battle , newsletter , nipsey hussle

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FilmRise, Citi And The Grove Host Overbrook Entertainment's And Mental Telepathy Pictures' "Sprinter" Premiere
Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing Of Albinos In Africa For Magic Powers
05.16.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close