Charlamagne tha God Gives Lauren London Stunning Nipsey Hussle Pendant

Nipsey Hussle’s legacy will live on through Lauren London forever. She now has an exquisite piece to keep his memory close to heart.

As spotted on High Snobiety media personality Charlamagne tha God gifted the ATL actress with a beautiful jewelry tribute to the fallen rapper. Made by Mr. Greg Yuna (FKA Mr. Flawless), the pendant is a stunning replica of the iconic side profile photo taken of Hussle by photographer Meron Menghistab.

It not only shines via a 18 karat gold build out but the amount of detail also gives it a touching point of difference. The tribute looks exactly like the “Racks in the Middle” rapper; down to his signature tattoos, braids and beard with each hair being individually carved. Additionally there are round cut diamond placed in his right earlobe. The back is inscribed with “God Will Rise”.

Yuna shared a brief visual of the making of the pendant. You can view it below.

Photo: Sureshgordon