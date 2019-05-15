Ralph Lauren & Grailed To Host Vintage Polo Sport Pop Up Sale

Uncle Ralph clearly wants our soul and savings. Another of Polo Ralph Lauren’s most sought after lines is coming back for a retro release.

Hypebeast is reporting that Ralph Lauren and Grailed are partnering to formally reintroduce Polo Sport. The two entities will host an invite only pop up shop in New York City for launch of the Polo Sport “Limited Edition Denim & Silver” collection. Both brands detailed the special event in an interview with Complex.

“So much of where fashion is at today draws clear inspiration from the groundbreaking sportswear-meets-fashion narrative pioneered by Polo Sport” explained Lawrence Schlossman of Grailed. “Through both the relaunch itself and a curated selection of vintage Polo Sport pieces sourced from our community, Grailed is continuing our mission of melding the past and present to help create the future of men’s fashion.”

The RL team is equally enthusiastic with the unique roll-out. “We’re equally excited to be partnering with Grailed to offer an exclusive collection of vintage pieces that has been curated by them and authenticated by us” said John Wrazej, Ralph Lauren’s Executive Vice President and Men’s Creative Director.

This launch will be hosted on the POLO app. Starting May 16 users can enter for a chance to be chosen for the VIP Grailed x Polo Sport pop-up event. On site consumers will given the opportunity to purchase vintage Polo Sport items. The Polo Sport “Limited Edition Denim & Silver” collection will be available starting May 30.

—

Photo: Ralph Lauren