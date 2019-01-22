Polo Ralph Lauren Launches Heated Outerwear Collection [Photos]

Ralph Lauren will marry technology and their classic American design together this winter. The brand is introducing heated outerwear to their portfolio.

As spotted on High Snobiety Ralph Lauren is launching RL Heat. Compromising of three goose down coats the drop will feature a digital component to ensure maximum warmth for the wearer. According to the press release these include a special lining that distributes heat throughout the piece. The layer is charged with a compact Mophie battery that plugs into an interior pocket and controlled by an app.

Ralph Lauren enthusiasts and Lo-Heads alike will be happy to hear that a grail item is being brought back as part of the RL Heat release. The Polo 11, commonly referred to as the “NASA”, was originally released under the now defunct Polo Jeans Company label in 1997. It will now fly under the Polo Ralph Lauren flag with some slight tweaks to design and of course the heating system. The Polo 11 is complemented by the new Polo Glacier Jacket, a parka that combines the same technology with a clean modern design in navy and silver colorways.

As expected the Polo 11 won’t come cheap or easy. It is priced at $1,098 and will only be available in limited quantities via the Polo app on January 24. The Glaciers will be $898 a pop and can be purchased at retail locations.

You can see more photos below.

Photo: Ralph Lauren