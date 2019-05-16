Migos Fire Back Against Claims Of Stealing Clothes In $1M Lawsuit

The Migos are taking a stand in a $1 million lawsuit in where a designer claims the group stole clothes from a video shoot. Marcus Clark filed a 2017 claim alleging the band took $20,000 in clothes and never returned them but the Migos say they paid Clark for his work.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the rappers are denying they screwed over designer Marcus Clark in the $1 million lawsuit accusing them of failing to return $20k in clothing.

They claim to have paid the designer for the clothes and accessories that he now claims were not returned.

Migos denies committing fraud and is demanding the entire case be dismissed.

Back in 2017, Clark sued the band over unreturned clothing and accessories that he claimed to have provided them for the “Bad Intentions” music video with Niykee Heaton.

Clark is suing for damages in the amounts of $400,000 and $600,000 which also covers the alleged $20,000 in clothing expenses.

—

Photo: Getty