Migos Sued For Stealing “Walk It Talk It”, Allegedly

When you become a big enough artist, you start getting sued. The Migos have caught a lawsuit from a rapper who claims the Atlanta rap group’s hit “Walk It Talk It” hijacked his own work.

Reports TMZ Leander C. Pickett — better known, he says, as M.O.S., — says he recorded a song called “Walk It Like I Talk It” way back in 2007, and released it on a DJ Folk mixtape in 2008. In docs obtained by TMZ … Pickett says he realized, in January 2018, Migos had released a track on their “Culture II” album with an amazingly similar title — “Walk It Talk It” — which uses a “substantial portion” of his version.

It’s true, when you listen to both songs … it’s hard NOT to hear the similarities, especially in the chorus to the songs. For what it’s worth, Pickett says he filed for a copyright on his song in March 2018.

Listen for yourself below. Does M.O.S. have a case?

Let us know what you think in the comments.