R. Kelly Accuser Faith Rodgers Testifies In Front Of Federal Grand Jury In NYC

Faith Rodgers, one of several women accusing R. Kelly of sexual assault and misconduct, testified in court this week in front of a federal grand jury in New York according to sources. There are two investigations pending in the state against the singer in addition to charges he faces in his home state of Illinois.

Sources close to the case tell TMZ … Faith Rodgers recently testified for a grand jury convened by U.S. Attorneys in the Southern District of New York, and we’re told more witnesses are expected to provide testimony against Kelly soon.

No way to know what Faith told the panel — federal grand jury proceedings are notoriously top secret — but she’s previously alleged Kelly gave her an STD and sued him last year for false imprisonment and sexual battery.

Faith was also featured in the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” … and afterward she claimed Kelly posted private photos of her and sent a notarized letter threatening to reveal details of her sex life in retaliation for her talking publicly.

As we’ve reported, there are 2 Kelly probes currently underway in New York — one by the Eastern District and another by the Southern District — which is in addition to another case the feds are building in Illinois.

The outlet snagged a comment from a crisis manager named Darrell Johnson who responded to the latest findings.

“Mr. Kelly feels like the devil is working overtime in effort to try to destroy his musical legacy for selfish, personal enrichment. We feel everything will line up right on track when it is all said and done,” Johnson stated.

