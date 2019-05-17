‘Twilight’ Star Robert Pattinson To Be Given The Keys To The Batmobile For New ‘Batman’ Film

Just when it seemed like DC was getting their cinematic world back on track with critically acclaimed films like Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and even Shazam (who saw that one coming?), they go and polarize their fan base with a shocking new move that literally none of them asked for.

Months after Ben Affleck confirmed that he was hanging up the cape and cowl of the Batman, Variety is reporting that Warner Bros. is negotiating with none other than Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson to take on the role of the world’s greatest detective for Matt Reeves upcoming The Batman.

This would make sense if Twilight‘s Edward Cullen was still the object of tweenage girls affections but we’re already 7 years removed from that atrocity of a vampire franchise and those girls have become women who could probably care less about that inner workings of Gotham City. But regardless to what comic book fans may feel, Variety is reporting that Robby is Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves top choice for the role and are expected to close a deal soon.

Truth be told after the debacle that was Batman V. Superman and the atrocity that was Justice League, we don’t really think it can get any worse for Batman at this point. But then again we did have to witness something called Batman & Robin back in ’97 and we’ll never get those precious hours of our youth back (damn you, Clooney!).

Reeves for his part has stated that his Batman film would not be an origin story and contrary to popular belief, would not be an adaptation of Frank Miller’s fan favorite Batman comic, Year One. Other rumors surrounding Reeve’s Batman film have the Penguin as the main antagonist and will supposedly focus on the caped crusader’s detective skills more than anything else. While those were welcome aspects of the film, Pattinson as the star was definitely a downer (no shots).

On a more optimistic note many, if not all of us had doubts that Ben Affleck could portray a respectable Bruce Wayne/Batman after an unknown Christian Bale absolutely slayed The Dark Knight trilogy, and Benny did pretty damn well. Unfortunately for him the scripts were doggy doo. Hopefully Pattinson will get something much better to work with and rise to the occasion like, well, y’all already know where this line was going.

Matt Reeves The Batman is set to swing into theaters June 25, 2021.