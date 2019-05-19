Rapper DaBaby’s Weed Carriers Bless Fan With The Fade [Video]

Note to fans who want to get all up in DaBaby’s personal space for a flick—do not. A particular admirer learned this the hard way after the rapper’s entourage (aka weed carries, probably) blessed him with the fade.

Apparently, the fan asked for a flick, and didn’t take no for an answer.

Reports TMZ:

The North Carolina-bred MC was all set to take the stage Friday night at Centro Nightclub in Lawrence, MA — where he was headlining. DB never made it in the building ’cause his security team and entourage were too busy beating some guy to a pulp outside … according to Derek Lemire, who was promoting the event for NTS Entertainment.

We’re told the fan wanted a photo with DaBaby, but got turned down. When the dude persisted by asking again, Lemire says he got swarmed by DB’s posse … and took a severe beating.

You can see DaBaby looking on nearby as the dude gets thrashed. He’s wearing his signature “KIRK” chain that he’s always wearing on stage and social media. We’re told the fan was carried away by stretcher and taken to the hospital.

Of course, there is footage and the “fan” can be seen catching the hands and feet as big burly security guard holds him in a dope fiend headlock.

DaBaby can probably bank on getting sued, shortly. However, reportedly there was a provision in the rapper’s contract that allowed him to bail if he wasn’t feeling safe (he never performed).

Peep the fade delivery below.