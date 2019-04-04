Soulja Boy “Thotiana (Tyga Diss),” DaBaby ft. Offset “Baby Sitter” & More | Daily Visuals 4.3.19

A new Tupac or even 50 Cent Soulja Boy is not, but we will say that he doesn’t have a problem calling out other rappers on his records and interviews if he feels they need to be checked for whatever reason.

His latest target happens to be rap’s repo king, Tyga, and in his homemade visuals to “Thotiana,” Soulja hops on Blueface’s hit instrumental to let Kylie Jenner’s ex-1040 tax form dependent that he’s “a liar” while also reminding Famous Dex that he’s responsible for his career.

DaBaby and Offset meanwhile get their sitcom on and mash up A Different Strokes and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air for their comedic clip to “Baby Sitter.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Houdini featuring J Neat, C-Town featuring Gunplay, and more.

SOULJA BOY – “THOTIANA (TYGA DISS)”

DABABY FT. OFFSET – “BABY SITTER”

HOUDINI FT. J NEAT – “BACKSEAT”

C-TOWN FT. GUNPLAY – “STILL TRAPPING”

DUCKMAN FT. BLAC YOUNGSTA – “YOUNG N*GGAZ”

SCOTTY CAIN FT. MISTA CAIN – “SWERVIN”

BIG TRILL FT. OG BOOBIE BLACK & FOSHEE MANE – “SELLIN DOPE”