Listen To Soulja Boy Diss Tyga On His “Thotiana” Remix

It feels like everybody and their mama is remixing Blueface‘s “Thotiana” and now, Soulja Boy has thrown his version of the viral hit into the pot.

In case you missed it, Tyga stopped skipping out on his rent long enough to release his own remix of the Famous Cryp single, during which he questioned who really had the greatest comeback in the game. In his response to the infamous debtor, Soulja Boy asks “First thought, who’s Tyga?,” adding that he’s a “liar” for saying the “biggest comeback” title is his.

Of course there’s a “Draaaaake?!” moment to tune in to, too. Listen below.

Photo: Getty