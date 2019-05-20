Black Billionaire Pledges To Pay Off Student Loans For Morehouse College Graduating Class

On Sunday (May 19), the graduating class of Morehouse College got quite a surprise when billionaire investor Robert F. Smith spoke during the commencement and said he’s paying off their student loans. Smith, who is the richest Black person in America, yes, even richer than Oprah Winfrey, has pledged much of his significant wealth similarily in the past.

WXIA reports:

Graduation keynote speaker Robert F. Smith, philanthropist and investor, speaking to the graduating class of Morehouse men of 2019, proudly announced Sunday morning that he was going to eliminate all of their student loan debt.

“My family is going to create a grant to eliminate your student loans,” Smith said to the graduating seniors. “You great Morehouse men are bound only by the limits of your own conviction and creativity.”

A Morehouse official told 11Alive News the gift was worth about $40 million.

“When Dr. King said that the ‘arc of the moral universe bends toward justice,’ he wasn’t saying it bends on its own accord. It bends because we choose to put our shoulders into it together and push,” Smith said during the speech.

How amazing was that?

Check out a portion of Robert F. Smith’s commencement speech courtesy of Morehouse College’s Twitter account below.

[VIDEO] To watch Robert F. Smith’s entire speech at today’s commencement go to our YouTube channel @RFS_Vista @ProfThomas #MorehouseGrad2019 https://t.co/QNSI4qvIEf — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) May 20, 2019

—

Photo: Getty