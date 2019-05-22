Jay-Z Sued By Former Roc Nation Sports Boxer Over Brain Injuries

A former Roc Nation Sports boxer is suing Jay-Z over brain injuries he claims he suffered in the ring. Daniel Franco claims he took too many fights and it has cost him his health.

Reports TMZ Sports:

The boxer behind the lawsuit is Daniel Franco — who claims he signed a deal with Roc Nation Sports back in 2015 … and won his first 5 fights with Jay-Z’s company.

But, the problems started in March 2017 … Franco claims he came down with a bad flu before a big fight which sidelined him from training for 3 weeks.

Franco claims he told Roc Nation he needed to postpone or cancel the March 23 fight — but Roc Nation pressured him into fighting anyway.

Franco says he lost badly in the 3rd round and should have taken time off to recover … but instead, Roc Nation booked him to fight again 50 days later on May 12.

Then, Franco claims Roc Nation booked him for a third fight just a month later on June 10 … his third fight in 79 days.

But, Franco claims Roc Nation never took the steps to make sure he was medically fit to take that third fight … and it could have cost him his life.

In the court documents, Franco claims he believes he suffered 2 skull fractures and a brain bleed before the June 10 fight that could have been detected.

Instead, Franco says he fought on June 10 — and lost again — suffering major damage in the process.

Franco says he was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage and was in a coma for two weeks. Since then, he had to have a piece of his skull removed and must wear a helmet to protect brain.

But is it Roc Nation Sports or some sort of medical board in pro boxing that determines of boxer’s are fit to fight? If true, Franco definitely deserves compensation, but the question is who exactly is liable for his injuries.

Franco reportedly claims Roc Nation Sports, and Jay-Z, were reckless in scheduling 3 fights in 79 days without proper medical observance. It’s unspecified how much in damages he’s seeking, but it will surely be a healthy amount.

My Interview with @hbo's Jim Lampley! check it out let me know what you think!@RocNation pic.twitter.com/7aMKQQENVu — Daniel Franco (@DanielTwitch) July 16, 2016

