Lil Nas X Cops Billy Ray Cyrus A Maserati, Says His Money Is Good When Pressed About It

Lil Nas X is so thankful that his hit record “Old Town Road” has hogtied the Billboard charts by occupying the number one spot for seven weeks. He is so grateful in fact that he purchased his new buddy and remix collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus the Maserati sports car he sang about on the track.

It would seem the country rapper is taking the bars from his viral hit literally he has already dropped a Wrangler collaboration based on his “Wrangler on my booty” lyric and now the Maserati sports car Cyrus sang about “ridin’ down rodeo” with on the song is his. Nas X took to his Twitter account to document the entire moment when he surprised the country singer with the vehicle.

In the video, Cyrus is clearly surprised to see Lil Nas X, he is even more taken back when he is led to the driveway by Nas X and sees the brand new Maserati and replies “Are you kidding me?” and “Are you serious?” The two hop in the car and go for a ride declaring before they hit the old town road “Whoah, we may not come back, man.”

Of course, people had to ask Nas X why he spent his money on a car Cyrus could purchase himself. If you follow the viral star on Twitter, you are well aware he doesn’t bite his tongue and basically let those people know that he’s is financially sound, and his money is quite long.

“For those who genuinely care about how i’m spending my money. i’m good trust me, i’ve barely spent shit.”

Lil Nas X is currently prepping his debut album that will feature a “legend” on it as well as his next single. It’s clear he is not going anywhere and is squeezing every ounce of money out his hit single.

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty