Kevin Durant Calls Chris Broussard A Liar, Says NBA Insider Doesn’t Have His Math

With NBA free agency comes the drama. FS1 NBA Insider Chris Broussard learning the difference between a text and a DM the hard way after Kevin Durant called him a liar on Twitter.

The mess all began when Broussard hopped on Undisputed with and spit a ridiculous hot take claiming it was a “nightmare” for Durant that the Warriors are playing well without him on the court. KD well-known for having Twitter fingers didn’t use a burner account to clap back at the silly notion brought up the FS1 employee.

I see a little exaggeration there buddy, my worst nightmare?? U sure that this is the worst that it can get??? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 20, 2019

Broussard decided to double down and hopped back on TV saying that he and KD “text” and prompting another response from Durant (who clearly has time) calling him a liar pointing out in another Tweet the insider does not have his phone number.

Cap. Cap. Cap cap cap….u don’t have my number mannnnn https://t.co/uJhQjR74Zr — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 22, 2019

Durant’s tweet clearly ruffled Broussard’s feathers with subsequently reacting and posting a video him breaking down that he exchanged Instagram and Twitter DMs with the upcoming NBA free agent. He basically admitted though he didn’t “text” Durant and clearly doesn’t understand that yes there is a vast difference between the forms of communication.

“In the past year, I have 60+ IG & Tw DMs from KD, mostly from 3 convos initiated by him spanning 5+ hrs each. I won’t expose them out of respect 4 KD & others I text with. I will continue to love, respect & pray for KD – & objectively analyze his game.”

On @kdtrey5 situation: In the past year, I have 60+ IG & Tw DMs from KD, mostly from 3 convos initiated by him spanning 5+ hrs each. I won’t expose them out of respect 4 KD & others I text with. I will continue to love, respect & pray for KD – & objectively analyze his game. pic.twitter.com/PBJwG67YKa — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) May 23, 2019

Our sources say Broussard played himself here and has to except this L. Maybe he can get someone to school on what’s the difference between talking to someone via social media DMs and having their number. Oh NBA free agency is going to be so spicy, and we can’t wait.

