Iggy Azalea Deletes Social Media Accounts After Nude Photos Leaked

Iggy Azalea has been hard at work on finishing up her second studio album but her momentum might be halted as a result of a number of nude photos that were leaked over the weekend. In response to the leaking of the photos, the Aussie rapper has deleted her social media accounts but not before issuing a statement.

“Recently some outtakes from my 2016 GQ magazine cover were leaked to the public,” Azalea opened in a statement “A lot of high profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand [etc.] Covering their breasts etc. I always felt they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity.”

The statement continued with, “”I hadn’t seen other women’s covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering would be considered for print. I never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release, period. It was my understanding BEFORE shooting, GQ do not print topless pictures.”

In closing, Azalea vowed to find who was responsible for the leaked photos.

“I fully intended on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regards to this. It’s important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions & the way it impacts my life,” Azalea added before writing she’s keeping her accounts deactivated at the moment.

Credit goes to Pop Alarms for publishing the statement, which we used to compile this report

—

Photo: Getty