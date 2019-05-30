R. Kelly’s Accusers Share Testimonies To Federal Grand Jury, Say Singer Flew Them In For Sex

R. Kelly may soon have to answer for his alleged involvement with several underage girls after they all took the stand and testified in front of a federal grand jury. According to the women, Kelly arranged to have the young women transported across state lines.

Sources directly connected to the case tell TMZ … numerous witnesses testified before the grand jury Wednesday, claiming Kelly’s team secured travel at the singer’s direction to move them across state lines for sexual purposes while they were underage.

And, we’re told, the grand jury is also hearing testimony that could lead to obstruction of justice indictments. One of the alleged victims testified Kelly’s team paid off witnesses to NOT testify in the 2008 trial … where Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges.

One of the families supposedly paid off by Kelly was the family of the alleged victim in the 2008 trial … his goddaughter. Prosecutors claimed the girl in a sex tape that was submitted into evidence was the goddaughter, but apparently, the jury wasn’t convinced … in no small part because she didn’t testify.

The outlet adds that the alleged victim connected to the 2008 case, who didn’t testify, was flown away on vacation in order to not appear in court, allegedly.

