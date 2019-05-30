‘Batman’ Writer Tom King Joins Ava DuVernay’s ‘New Gods’ Film Project

Last year it was announced that one of the hottest young directors in the game, Ava DuVernay would be at the helm of DC’s upcoming blockbuster film The New Gods but while news on production has been slim to none she finally took to Twitter to give fans an update on the project.

Last night (May 29) the Selma director took to her Twitter page to announce that fan-favorite Batman writer Tom King would be coming aboard for the project and will be penning the script for the highly anticipated film.

Whether you’re a fan of DuVernay or a fan of comic book films in general, this is a good look all around.

Tom King’s comic book résumé is long and impressive as he’s taken home the Eisner Award last year for his work on the Mister Miracle series which included quite a few New Gods characters and explored the mythology in ways that hadn’t been done in their decades old history. Pretty impressive.

Ms. DuVernay’s directorial work is well documented as well as she was the first Black female director to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture for Selma and a few years later was once again nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 13.

For those who aren’t familiar with The New Gods it basically revolves around some celestial beings who live in a “Fourth World” and include the likes of Steppenwolf (villain from Justice League), Darkseid (was supposed to be the villain in Justice League 2 but Justice League 1 was so bad it was canceled) amongst many others. After the OG gods of classic mythology perish in Ragnarok (no relation to Marvel’s Thor), new gods emerge and find themselves at war for total supremacy.

Whether or not Ava DuVernay’s tale of cosmic beings of the DC universe ties into Warners Bros. already established film franchises like Superman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman remains to be seen but if they want to compete with the illustrious Marvel Cinematic Universe then they couldn’t have paired a better duo than Ava DuVernay and Tom King.

No word on when The New Gods will be landing in theaters but we already can’t wait to see what this pair cooks up.

