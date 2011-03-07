CLOSE
Kanye West Not Pursuing College Degree In UK Despite Reports

Kanye West Rumored To Be Applying  At Central Saint Martin’s College of Art & Design

Rumors that producer/rapper Kanye West had applied to attend college at Britain’s Central Saint Martin’s College of Art & Design proved false today when a spokeswoman for the school said he visited the campus recently on “unrelated matters.”

Britain’s The Sun previously  reported that the pop star had planned on attending the storied institution to obtain a degree in fashion.

West trekked to Britain last week to meet with revered St. Martins professor Louise Wilson.

The rapper is reportedly no stranger to the University, which claims Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and M.I.A. as alumni.

One source even told the paper, “Kanye spends a lot of time with fashion students and often hooks up with Central’s arty pupils when he is in London.”

So West remains a college dropout, for now.

