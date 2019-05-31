Meek Mill To Accept Apology From Cosmopolitan Hotel

Meek Mill and his crew were met by security after attempting to party at the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas over the weekend and were told conflicting reasons as to why they couldn’t enter. Now, the hotel is issuing an apology that the Philadelphia rapper will accept, this after his lawyer called the incident racist while threading a lawsuit.

TMZ reports:

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell us, the Cosmo will issue a “significant public apology” expressing regret and accepting fault when Meek was told last Saturday to leave the hotel … or else.

TMZ broke the story, Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, prepared a lawsuit he intended to file this week against the hotel, claiming racial discrimination and defamation. Tacopina claims there is a blacklist for black rappers at the hotel, but hotel sources say that’s BS.

We’ve also learned the lawyer for O.J. Simpson reached out to Tacopina, saying O.J. had been mistreated by the hotel as well. In November 2017, hotel staff kicked O.J. out after the staff claimed he was intoxicated and unruly. He was permanently banned from the grounds.

The outlet adds that Snoop Dogg even had run-ins with the Cosmo, and the bad PR definitely seemed to do the trick for Meek and his squad.

—

Photo: Getty