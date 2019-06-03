NYPD’s “Rap Unit” Detailed, Sent Undercover Cop To Remy Ma Show

The Hip-Hop Police have long been a non-secret in the NYPD. Hundreds of pages of the NYPD’s Enterprise Operations Unit aka “the Rap Unit” have exposed their inner working and tactics.

The New York Post dug up the material that gives a glimpse into how the unit operates, including posting undercover cops at rap shows. Even the DEA gets involved.

Officers assigned to the unit draw up weekly entertainment reports about scheduled hip-hop shows at city clubs, and designate each as posing a low, medium or high risk for violence or other crimes.

That information is passed on to local precinct commanders and intelligence officers in the field, with local cops in turn flagging shootings and other incidents associated with clubs in their precincts.

The records tie the cops assigned to the Rap Unit to a program called the New York/New Jersey High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, which uses federal money and resources — including Drug Enforcement Administration agents — to crack down on narcotics production and sales.

The Post detailed how the Rap Unit sent an undercover cop to a show at Irving Plaza last year to basically keeps tabs on Remy Ma and a member of her crew, Jahmeek “Jah” Elliot per the records obtained by the newspaper. This was a different show from the one where Remy allegedly gave her ex-reality show co-star Brittney Taylor a black eye.

Remy Ma’s lawyer denies his client is even associated with Elliot, who has a lengthy rap sheet.

Any rapper doing dirt in NYC is basically asking for a trip to the bing, ask Tekashi69. Peep the full story right here.

