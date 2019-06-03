The Shooter: 8th Defendant In Tekashi 6ix9ine Case Pleads Guilty

The Feds have Tekashi69 and his affiliates in their sights, and they continue to drop. Another defendant in the conspiracy case against the Brooklyn rapper has pleaded guilty.

By the reports, this guy was “The Shooter.”

Reports Complex:

On Monday, Kintea “Kooda B” McKenzie, became the eighth defendant in the 6ix9ine racketeering case to plead guilty, according to court documents. The defendant appeared in Manhattan District Court for his alleged connection to the shooting of Chief Keef outside the W Hotel in Times Square. McKenzie pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Kooda allegedly accepted a $10,000 payment from 6ix9ine for carrying out the shooting in June 2018. In his guilty plea in January, 6ix9ine admitted to his role in the attack and named McKenzie as the shooter. However, in February, Kooda was granted bail despite the mounting evidence against him. Unlike many of the other defendants in the case, McKenzie is not suspected of being a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Interestingly, despite being named the shooter, McKenzie was granted bail earlier this year.

“Today, Kintea McKenzie admitted his responsibility for a brazen shooting in bustling Times Square,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement. “In coordination with Tekashi 6ix9ine and other Nine Trey gang members, McKenzie arranged to have another individual shoot at a rival gang member. We continue our daily work with our law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe and to vigorously investigate acts of violence committed by gang members.”

Reportedly, the Feds pegged McKenzie to the scene via DNA evidence found on a discarded water bottle.

Yeah, if the Feds want you, and you actually did dirt, you may want to take that plea deal.

—

Photo: Getty