Meek Mill Granted New Hearing with Pennsylvania Superior Court

Meek Mill will have an opportunity to have a 2007 conviction overturned, this time without having to face his legal nemesis, Judge Genence Brinkley. In July, the Philadelphia rapper and his legal team will attempt to state their case that the original conviction gets vacated in front of the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, was granted an appellate court hearing for Tuesday, July 16 in the state’s high court in an afternoon session. With Mill no longer locking horns with Judge Brinkley, the hope for his side is that the evidence presented in the matter will be fairly heard and to note that the arresting officer, Reginald Graham, was not an innocent party during this whole ordeal.

In 2007, Graham, who is no longer with the Philadelphia Police Department, was connected to corruption chatter and for falsely testifying in other matters which also include Mill’s case. Graham stated in court that Mill pointed guns at police and was in possession of drugs, both claims that the rapper has vehemently denied. Another officer, Jerold Gibson, produced a sworn affidavit that confirmed Mill’s view of the arrest

Meek Mill’s lawyer, Jordan Siev offered a statement regarding the impending hearing.

“We’re looking forward to the oral argument before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and to, hopefully, having Meek’s conviction vacated. In light of the District Attorney’s recent filing, where he supports the granting of a new trial to Meek and the recusal of Judge Brinkley, we hope to have this injustice rectified once and for all,” Siev said.

Mill will be due in Pennsylvania Supreme Court on July 16, 2019 at 3:30 PM.

