CLOSE
HomeNews

Meek Mill “Oodles O’Noodles Babies,” DJ Premier ft. Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny “Headlines” & More | Daily Visuals 6.5.19

Meek Mill details the everyday struggle and DJ Premier unites some heavy hitting spitters. Today's Daily Visuals.

Leave a comment
DJ Premier 'Headlines'

Source: Payday Records / Payday Records

Every since coming home Meek Mill’s been going hard trying to make criminal justice reform a major issue while putting the spotlight on other social-political issues that effect all people in the struggle.

Continuing his crusade for the culture, Meek Mill highlights all aspects of growing up in the hood in his clip to “Oodles O’Noodles Babies” including children cooking up their own $1 meals from the bodega and how an 8×10 prison cell can drive a man mad.

Speaking of highlighting the hood life, DJ Premier links up with Westside Gunn, Conway and Benny The Butcher in the clip to “Headlines” where they hold court on the block where gritty and gully isn’t just a feeling, it’s a lifestyle.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rich The Kid, Major Lazer featuring Skip Marley, and more.

MEEK MILL – “OODLES O’NOODLES BABIES”

DJ PREMIER FT. WESTSIDE GUNN, CONWAY & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “HEADLINES”

RICH THE KID – “RACKS TODAY”

MAJOR LAZER FT. SKIP MARLEY – “CAN’T TAKE IT FROM ME”

SALAAM REMI & JOELL ORTIZ – “SHAKE DAT JE’LLO”

MARLON CRAFT – “GANG SH*T”

LOCKSMITH – “ON GOD”

Daily Visuals

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Donald J. Trump Rally In Fort Lauderdale
President Trump’s Top Coons Diamond & Silk Host Fox News Show While Stumping For 45
06.05.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close