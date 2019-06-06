Meek Mill “Oodles O’Noodles Babies,” DJ Premier ft. Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny “Headlines” & More | Daily Visuals 6.5.19

Every since coming home Meek Mill’s been going hard trying to make criminal justice reform a major issue while putting the spotlight on other social-political issues that effect all people in the struggle.

Continuing his crusade for the culture, Meek Mill highlights all aspects of growing up in the hood in his clip to “Oodles O’Noodles Babies” including children cooking up their own $1 meals from the bodega and how an 8×10 prison cell can drive a man mad.

Speaking of highlighting the hood life, DJ Premier links up with Westside Gunn, Conway and Benny The Butcher in the clip to “Headlines” where they hold court on the block where gritty and gully isn’t just a feeling, it’s a lifestyle.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rich The Kid, Major Lazer featuring Skip Marley, and more.

MEEK MILL – “OODLES O’NOODLES BABIES”

DJ PREMIER FT. WESTSIDE GUNN, CONWAY & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “HEADLINES”

RICH THE KID – “RACKS TODAY”

MAJOR LAZER FT. SKIP MARLEY – “CAN’T TAKE IT FROM ME”

SALAAM REMI & JOELL ORTIZ – “SHAKE DAT JE’LLO”

MARLON CRAFT – “GANG SH*T”

LOCKSMITH – “ON GOD”