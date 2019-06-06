DJ Khaled Was Big Mad New Album Debuted At No. 2, Allegedly

DJ Khaled is usually the best, but even he comes in second on occasion. Word is the producer/DJ/social media svengali/hype man was very upset his latest album, Father Of Asahd, only managed to debut at no. 2 on the charts.

Page Six spilled all the tea:

Multiple music sources told Page Six that the rapper and producer is fuming at his label after his ballyhooed new album, “Father of Asahd,” failed to debut at the top of the charts.

“He stormed into Epic with an entourage,” a source said. And when projections showed his new record looked likely to come in second, “he was angry and yelling. He threw a temper tantrum,” blaming the also-ran album placing on his label chiefs’ not understanding streaming services and bundle deals.

A second source, who also described how the disappointed DJ did not hold back his displeasure, added, “No. 2 won’t do for Khaled. He was not happy when the album didn’t debut at No. 1 . . . Not happy at all.”

Oh, there’s more.

An industry insider added: “He was furious. There was some nasty stuff said. Publicly, he’s all about ‘positivity,’ but there is a mean side to him that people don’t see . . . He overhyped the record and blew it up as his biggest album ever.”

Umm, every new DJ Khaled album is DJ Khaled’s biggest album ever, though. So we’re going to have to give this source the side eye.

As for Father of Asahd, it was relegated to second place by Tyler, the Creator’s new album, IGOR, which has been receiving critical and fan acclaim.

But the real winner is Sony considering Khaled and Tyler are signed to its record labels Epic and Columbia, respectively.