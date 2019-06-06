T.I.’s Sister Precious Died from Combo Of High Blood Pressure & Cocaine

We hate to report sensitive matters such as these. According to the medical examiner, T.I. sister, Precious Harris, died from a combination of cocaine in her system and her high blood pressure.

TMZ reports that Precious died from “cocaine toxicity which aggravated hypertensive cardiovascular disease (high blood pressure)” according to the Fulton County medical examiner’s report. Besides suffering from several ailments—chronic lung disease, kidney disease and diabetes—the high blood pressure caused an abnormal heart rhythm that disrupted blood flow to her organs.

Precious passed away in February after suffering a car accident while driving T.I.’s Dodge Avenger. Reportedly, she fell unconscious and crashed into a telephone pole. She was taken to a local hospital and placed on life support but died a week later after being unresponsive.

Rest in powerful peace Precious Harris.