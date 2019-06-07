You Care: Amber Rose’s Boo Says Preggo Sex Is Lit [Video]

Amber Rose is coming along with her pregnancy and was recently seen out with the little bundle of joy’s father, Alexander “AE” Edwards while on a date. When asked the question of whether or not they still make it happen in the bedroom with a baby on the way, AE pretty much confirms that pregnant sex is lit.

TMZ reports:

We got Amber and her BF, Alexander “AE” Edwards, out on a lunch date in L.A. and our guy just had to ask the burning question all parents-to-be get. No, not the baby’s sex, and not potential names. The other one.

Are ya still “getting it in” while pregnant?!?

Amber is not the kiss and tell type, not now anyway, but AE has no shame in his game … and told us what’s going down in their bedroom.

Check out the video of the cute couple below.

Photo: Getty