Amber Rose , celebrity couples , def jam

Amber Rose Is Dating Her Earth-2 Doppleganger [Photos]

Posted 2 hours ago

The National Film and Television Awards 1st annual UK awards

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Amber Rose and VP of A&R at Def Jam Alexander Edwards are making headlines after being spotted out in Beverly Hills. “They were kissing, holding hands, laughing. They even left hand-in-hand,” a source told Page Six this week.

If you follow the happy couple on social media, you know they’ve been dating for quite some time now and love flaunting their relationship. Check out more photos of Amber & AE eerily twinning in the gallery.

The National Film and Television Awards 1st annual UK awards

Amber Rose Is Dating Her Earth-2 Doppleganger [Photos]

7 photos Launch gallery

Amber Rose Is Dating Her Earth-2 Doppleganger [Photos]

Continue reading Amber Rose Is Dating Her Earth-2 Doppleganger [Photos]

Amber Rose Is Dating Her Earth-2 Doppleganger [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_799779" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Amber Rose and VP of A&R at Def Jam Alexander Edwards are making headlines after being spotted out in Beverly Hills. “They were kissing, holding hands, laughing. They even left hand-in-hand," a source told Page Six this week. If you follow the happy couple on social media, you know they've been dating for quite some time now and love flaunting their relationship. Check out more photos of Amber & AE eerily twinning in the gallery.

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Close