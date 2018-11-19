President Obama Pops Up At Michelle Obama’s Book Tour, Compares Couple To Jay-Z & Beyoncé

It seems so long ago, but America seemed more unified and sensible when President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama occupied 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. Now as private citizens, the elegant Mrs. Obama is currently on a book tour and her husband made a surprise appearance while comparing themselves to good friends Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

CNN reports:

The former president showed up with a bouquet of flowers during the promotional event for his wife’s memoir, “Becoming,” in the nation’s capital on Saturday night.

“This is like – you know when Jay-Z comes out during the Beyoncé concert? … Like, Crazy in Love?” he said, referring to instances when the rapper appears at his wife’s concerts during performances of her famous song. “It’s the same thing. It’s just a little sample to enhance the concert.”

When the former president appeared on stage, an audience member yelled, “we miss you!” as the crowd cheered.

The event was moderated by former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett. Michelle Obama talked about their life post-White House, and how they are taking a step back to reflect on what they accomplished.

“We haven’t had much time to reflect over these eight years because we were so busy doing and so busy trying to be perfect, and to get everything right that rarely did we have time to sit back and acknowledge what we’ve done,w” she said.

Without a doubt, the Obamas are sorely missed for sure in comparison to what’s going on right now these days.

—

Photo: Getty