Michelle Obama: I’d Never Forgive Trump for Birther Conspiracy

Michelle Obama is ready for the smoke. In her new book, the last official First Lady of the United States addressed Donald Trump coming for her family.

In her new memoir, titled Becoming, Obama relayed that she will “never forgive” Trump for the birther conspiracies he spread about former President Barack Obama. She added that Trump claiming her husband wasn’t born in the United States was “xenophobic.”

Where is the lie?

“The whole [birther] thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed. But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks,” she wrote, in an excerpt shared by the Washington Post. “What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him.”

Michelle Obama’s book is out Tuesday, Nov. 13. Shortly after its release, she will be embarking on a 10-city book tour that will have special guests including Valerie Jarrett and Tracee Ellis Ross.

